An Alexandria, Virginia, man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to one count of receiving child pornography, the Justice Department announced.

Kerry Sipult, 51, admitted using file-sharing devices to download and share child pornography, amassing more than 4,000 images or videos, according to court documents. The FBI seized Sipult’s computer and other electronic storage devices as part of the investigation.

After pleading guilty before Senior Judge Claude M. Hilton of the Eastern District of Virginia, Sipult was released from custody subject to electronic monitoring. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office, deputy U.S. Marshals, local police and agents of various federal Office of Inspector Generals conducted the investigation.





