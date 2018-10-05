HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A lawsuit has been filed in the death of a jail inmate in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the wrongful death lawsuit was filed by attorney Charles Hatcher on behalf of Kathleen Jeffers in the 2017 death of 28-year-old Bradley Wilson Siders. An autopsy report listed his cause of death as delirium due to methamphetamine intoxication and schizophrenia.

The lawsuit was filed against Western Regional Jail, correctional officers and others who treated Siders while he was incarcerated. The lawsuit says officials at the jail did not give Siders appropriate medical care and did not perform required hourly security checks after he was put into protective custody.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina declined to comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation.

