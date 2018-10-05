ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the leader of a significant methamphetamine ring has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis says 41-year-old Israel “Amigo” Angeles-Moctezuma of Stockton, California, was sentenced Friday. He was the last of 52 defendants who pleaded guilty in the case.

Authorities say Angeles-Moctezuma directed the ring that transported hundreds of pounds of meth, marijuana and heroin from Mexico into the U.S. The Drug Enforcement Administration also seized $300,000 and at least 18 firearms.

Prosecutors say one of the meth seizures involved 56 pounds of the drug - the most meth ever seized in eastern Missouri.





