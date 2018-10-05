SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - Macedonia’s interior minister says police have arrested seven people from an alleged criminal ring accused of providing fake travel documents to people attempting to travel to the United States and Canada via Mexico.

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovki said Friday that the arrests followed an 18-month investigation and police raids at 12 locations in four Macedonian cities, including the capital, Skopje.

Spasovki says would-be immigrants paid up to $25,000 and were given counterfeit passports and visas. He didn’t give any more details.

Macedonia’s public prosecutor’s office says the seven suspects were taken into custody for a minimum of 30 days.





