By - Associated Press - Friday, October 5, 2018

WINNER, S.D. (AP) - A Winner man accused of having repeated sexual contact with a child a decade ago has pleaded guilty to two felonies.

The Daily Republic reports that 36-year-old Christopher Schmidt reached a plea deal with prosecutors under which five other counts of sexual contact with a child were dismissed.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 11.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide