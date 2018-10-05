WINNER, S.D. (AP) - A Winner man accused of having repeated sexual contact with a child a decade ago has pleaded guilty to two felonies.

The Daily Republic reports that 36-year-old Christopher Schmidt reached a plea deal with prosecutors under which five other counts of sexual contact with a child were dismissed.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 11.

