CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Hillsborough man has been sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in prison for stealing nearly $309,000 from his elderly mother.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said 54-year-old Jerry Newton was sentenced Thursday on three felony counts of financial exploitation of an elderly adult. He was accused of taking more than $227,000 from his mother’s retirement account, $81,300 from her checking account and $19,000 from a family trust.

Officials say Newton served as an agent under his mother’s power of attorney and trustee under a family trust and used the money for his own benefit.

He faces additional prison time if he fails to pay restitution.





