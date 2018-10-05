SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Seattle.

Seattle police say officers were called at about 2:20 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

Police say officers found a man on the sidewalk and despite lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene.

Police say they have no suspect description and urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.





