Former U.S. Attorney Matt M. Dummermuth will head a Justice Department unit that oversees six agencies, including the Bureau of Justice Statistics and Bureau of Justice Assistance, the department announced Friday.

In his new role, Mr. Dummermuth will manage the Office of Justice Programs. It is the department’s principal funding, research and statistical unit, managing nearly $5 billion in grants to assist local law enforcement.

Mr. Dummermuth will replace Laura Rogers, who now serves as the director of the Justice Department unit that monitors the sentencing and registration of sex offenders.

Previously, Mr. Dummermuth served as U.S. attorney for the northern district of Iowa from 2007 to 2009. In that position he prosecuted a record number of child exploitation cases, the department said.

Mr. Dummermuth has also served on the Terrorism and National Security subcommittee and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Working Group of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.

A Harvard graduate, Mr. Dummermuth preciously worked at the Justice Department as counsel and special assistant to the Attorney General for Civil Rights.





