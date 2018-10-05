KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A southwestern Michigan woman who authorities say abused her infant twin sons, including one who died from his injuries, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Jennifer Mohler of Portage entered the plea agreement Thursday and is expected to receive a minimum prison term of 20 years when she’s sentenced Oct. 29. She also pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse.

Mohler was arrested in June on murder and child abuse charges. Five-month-old Logan Mohler died Feb. 13, nearly two weeks after emergency teams were called to her home because the infant was suffering seizures. An autopsy listed head and neck injuries as the cause of death, and it was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined the infant’s twin brother showed similar injuries. He was placed into protective care.





