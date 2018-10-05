SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Increased security measures are planned following a shooting outside a bar in northern Indiana that left six people wounded.

Officers responded early Thursday to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alert and found four wounded at the scene in South Bend and two others had walked to a hospital. Police say at least 30 shots were fired.

Police say the injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of Frank’s Place bar.

Chad Harper, general manager at the bar, says plans call for more lighting around the building as well as security cameras to cover blind spots. Harper says the bar will add more security staff and he’s considering closing the bar an hour early in the meantime.





