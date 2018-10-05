ALCESTER, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say charges are pending against a rural Union County couple after authorities found neglected dogs, horses and other animals at their home.

Officials also found the skeletal remains of two or three horses and the body of one horse that recently died. Officials were called to the home in Alcester on Thursday after someone saw horses that raised concern.

The Argus Leader reports the horses that survived had no water or food and were standing in manure so deep it nearly touched their stomachs.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges called the scene “very bad.”

Inside, authorities found 21 dogs, two or three rabbits, three cats, a rooster and a raccoon, mostly caged in a room.

Animal shelter Noah’s Hope and the Gentle Spirit Horse Ranch helped remove and house the surviving animals.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com





