GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - The Greeley Tribune and other Colorado news media are fighting an attempt by prosecutors to seal autopsies reports on a woman and her two children ahead of the trial of their husband and father, who is charged with first-degree murder.

The Tribune reports a media attorney filed a motion Thursday in the case of 33-year-old Christopher Watts. Watts was charged in August with killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their daughters, who were 3 and 4.

District Attorney Michael Rourke has asked the judge to keep the autopsy reports sealed, saying they could influence potential jurors.

The news media groups argue the county coroner is the legal custodian of the documents, not the district attorney. They also argue the autopsy reports are public records, not criminal justice records.

