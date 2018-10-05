ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota prosecutors are declining to file charges against two St. Paul police officers who fatally shot an armed man.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Friday that Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams were justified in the Aug. 5 shooting of William Hughes, and it was reasonable for the officers to believe Hughes was a danger.

Officers were called to the home after Hughes became angry, fired shots into a wall and pointed a gun at his roommate’s head.

Police body camera video released in August shows officers were on an enclosed porch when Hughes came out of the house with the gun. He momentarily pointed it at officers before he was shot.

Hughes was a member of the White Earth Nation, an Ojibwe band based in northern Minnesota. Relatives told investigators he’d been suicidal.





