SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Prosecutors in upstate New York say a Brooklyn man who masterminded a scheme to plunder a quadriplegic’s trust fund has been sent to prison.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney says Jayquan Drumgold was sentenced on Thursday to 12½ to 25 years behind bars.

Drumgold was found guilty of conspiring to steal about $50,000 from the Glenville man’s trust fund between December 2016 and January 2017.

The jury heard evidence that Drumgold and his accomplices - including the man’s home health aide - ended up getting over $34,000 through the check-forging scheme.

But the DA says Drumgold learned that the crime victim “was more than his match.” The man contacted authorities, resulting in the successful prosecution.





