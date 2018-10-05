ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - An Albany police officer has been cleared by a grand jury in the fatal shooting of a man who was stabbing his mother in front of officers.

Prosecutors say Friday that Officer Elston Mackey was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the death of 20-year-old Schuyler Lake during the June 22 confrontation at the home he shared with his 52-year-old mother and 55-year-old uncle.

Mackey and another officer responding to 911 calls found Lake’s mother at the bottom of a stairwell bleeding from her head and neck. A knife was still lodged in her eye.

Video from Mackey’s body camera shows him shooting Lake when he descended the stairs and stabbed her again despite the officer’s orders to drop the knife.

The woman survived, as did the uncle, who had also been stabbed.





