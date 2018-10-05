CINCINNATI (AP) - Officials say a southwest Ohio sheriff’s deputy who was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver while directing traffic is in critical but stable condition.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy as Curtis Taylor, a 21-year veteran. He was injured Thursday night while directing traffic in a construction zone in Springfield Township outside of Cincinnati.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a blue Honda Civic that struck Taylor as he stood next to his cruiser with its overhead emergency lights flashing.





