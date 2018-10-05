PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a Portland parent was arrested after her gun apparently fired by accident in a Northeast Portland elementary school cafeteria.

The Portland Police Bureau says no one was injured in the Thursday afternoon shooting at Jason Lee Elementary School.

Police say the woman, who hasn’t been identified by police, had left with her child by the time officers arrived.

Police say they found and arrested a person who matched the suspect’s description in a search of the neighborhood.

Police haven’t said what charges she faces.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that according to a statement from the school sent to parents, the woman had the gun in her bag when one shot was fired.

Police say investigators are trying to determine how the handgun went off.





