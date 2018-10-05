SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man who police say killed another man last month has been charged.

Twenty-five-year-old Amir Williams, of Jamesville, was charged Wednesday in Syracuse with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities in Ohio apprehended Williams in Cleveland on Sept. 27 before he was transported back to New York.

Police say Williams shot 26-year-old Zyree McMullen the night of Sept. 14. McMullen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Williams is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse. It wasn’t clear if he has lawyer yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.