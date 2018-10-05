LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Police just outside Atlanta say they’ve arrested a man in the killing of his ex-girlfriend more than 10 years ago.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release Friday that 51-year-old Billy Joe Cook was arrested Thursday in the death of Leslie Marva Adams.

Adams, 40, was reported missing in October 2005. She had obtained a temporary protective order against Cook two days earlier. Evidence at her Lilburn apartment led police to believe she’d been killed.

Cook was the only suspect from the start.

Adams’ remains were found in a swampy area in Franklin County in 2007.

Police say a cold case detective last month established probable cause to arrest Cook. Police located Cook Thursday on Interstate 75 in Henry County and took him into custody during a traffic stop.





