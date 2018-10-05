By - Associated Press - Friday, October 5, 2018

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Forks.

Authorities say they received several 911 calls about 11 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance and possible gunfire. Responding officers found a man who said he was confronted by three males in a silver Nissan and one of the passengers fired a round at him.

The victim began running and believed the three were chasing him. The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on the scene.

The man was not injured.


