GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Forks.
Authorities say they received several 911 calls about 11 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance and possible gunfire. Responding officers found a man who said he was confronted by three males in a silver Nissan and one of the passengers fired a round at him.
The victim began running and believed the three were chasing him. The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on the scene.
The man was not injured.
