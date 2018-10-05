KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have temporarily closed traffic in both directions of U.S. Highway 97 in southern Oregon as they search for a shooting suspect.

Oregon State Police said Friday morning that troopers and other law enforcement officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the highway near Upper Klamath Lake.

The agency provided few details but warned the public to avoid the area.





