KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have temporarily closed traffic in both directions of U.S. Highway 97 in southern Oregon as they search for a shooting suspect.
Oregon State Police said Friday morning that troopers and other law enforcement officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the highway near Upper Klamath Lake.
The agency provided few details but warned the public to avoid the area.
