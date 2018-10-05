RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a 6-year-old girl found in an Albuquerque suburban home.

Rio Rancho police said Friday that Leland Hust was arrested in the case involving Ariana Romeo. It’s not immediately clear how Hust is linked to the case.

Court documents say the girl was discovered on bloody sheets with marijuana and medications near her body in August.

Police say the girl’s mother was in the home when officers responded to a 911 call. The child’s father lives in Florida.

Court records do not list an attorney for Hust.

No further details were available.





