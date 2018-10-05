NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man attacked his neighbor with an ax in a dispute about chickens.

The Tennessean of Nashville reports witness testimony showed 54-year-old Garret Ankney and the neighbor had been arguing Tuesday. Police say Ankney believed the neighbor’s dogs had eaten or killed his chickens and was angry about it.

Police say Ankney made his way to the neighbor’s house, where the argument escalated. An arrest affidavit says Ankney used the ax to slice the victim’s forearms during the fight. WKRN-TV reports two witnesses held Ankney down until police arrived. The victim has been released from the hospital.

Ankney was charged with offenses that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.