LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a man has shot two people outside of a gas station when they made him drop his marijuana.

News outlets report 21-year-old Maxwell R. Wilburn was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault. Lexington police say Wilson has been sought since mid-September and was apprehended by U.S. marshals.

Court records and an arrest citation says Wilburn shot a man and woman who were taking him home from a party in September when they made him drop the drug. Police say Wilburn got into fight with the 25-year-olds before he shot each of them several times. The woman and man were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if Wilburn has a lawyer who can comment.





