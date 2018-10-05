FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Campus police at Framingham State University say a student was assaulted while walking on campus Monday night.
According to police, the female student was on a pathway when two men grabbed her around 8:20 p.m. Authorities say the student struggled free and ran to her residence hall.
University spokesman Dan Magazu says the student couldn’t provide a detailed description of the assailants.
FSU president F. Javier Cevallos issued an alert Wednesday telling students what happened and that campus police are investigating.
Cevallos says students should avoid walking alone and walk in well-lit areas. He advised students to report all suspicious people and to call campus police for an escort if they feel unsafe.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.