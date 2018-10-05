FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Campus police at Framingham State University say a student was assaulted while walking on campus Monday night.

According to police, the female student was on a pathway when two men grabbed her around 8:20 p.m. Authorities say the student struggled free and ran to her residence hall.

University spokesman Dan Magazu says the student couldn’t provide a detailed description of the assailants.

FSU president F. Javier Cevallos issued an alert Wednesday telling students what happened and that campus police are investigating.

Cevallos says students should avoid walking alone and walk in well-lit areas. He advised students to report all suspicious people and to call campus police for an escort if they feel unsafe.





