BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) - Police say a Colorado man opened fire on a family, killing a 13-year-old boy, after becoming enraged when the boy’s mother tried to pull her car into his lane as an emergency vehicle approached.

The information came during a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Adams County prosecutors are asking a judge to determine they have enough evidence to try Jeremy Webster on first-degree murder and other charges.

Detectives testified that Meghan Bigelow was taking her three sons to a dentist appointment on June 14 when she heard an emergency vehicle’s sirens and tried to pull over.

They say Webster got angry, followed the Bigelow’s car into the dental office parking lot and opened fire.

Vaughn Bigelow was killed. His mother, 8-year-old brother and another man were shot but survived.





