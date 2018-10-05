NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in Louisiana are using a selfie taken on a stolen phone to track two people believed to have snatched the phone days earlier.

The New Orleans Advocate reports city police released the selfie Thursday and asked for help identifying the pair.

The woman says her phone was stolen Monday and she later noticed a new photo had been synced to her cloud account. The woman says it’s a selfie of the people who struck her in the face and head before stealing her purse and phone.

