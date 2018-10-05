CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland investigators say a woman found dead on a city sidewalk likely died several days before her body was left there.

Police say there were no obvious signs of violence on the body found Wednesday night in the Union-Miles neighborhood. Cleveland.com reports investigators determined from the body’s decomposition that the woman died several days ago, and was likely moved to the sidewalk from another location.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released her name and is currently investigating. The cause of death has not been determined.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the woman’s death.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.