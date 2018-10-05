ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say two men who worked as postal contractors in upstate New York have been arrested for stealing mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rochester said Thursday a 30-year-old and a 28-year-old man stole numerous gift cards and credit cards while loading mail into airplanes at Rochester International Airport.

Prosecutors say one man would rifle through the mail while the other acted as a lookout.

A third 31-year-old man is accused of using the cards to buy items online and go shopping in stores.

All three men are from Rochester.

The men have been charged with conspiracy and mail theft. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.