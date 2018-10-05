BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A University of Maine professor is recovering after nearly dying while working on a documentary in Siberia.

The Bangor Daily News reports UMaine professor Jacquelyn Gill returned to Bangor earlier this week. Gill was shooting a Discovery Channel documentary about fossils over the summer when she experienced deep vein thrombosis.

The climate science professor fell ill after a grueling 10-day schedule. Gill says during that time she did “a lot of sitting” while travelling and didn’t rest.

The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered she had deep vein thrombosis in both legs and a pulmonary embolism in her lungs. She recovered and eventually was flown back to the states.

Gill says the dangerous experience has taught her to pay attention to the body’s warning signs.

