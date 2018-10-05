PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) - Police in Puyallup says a 24-year-old driver shot and wounded a man who allegedly assaulted him and tried to steal his car.

Police Capt. Ryan Portmann tells KOMO that the driver fired in self-defense and will not likely face any charges.

The 33-year-old man suspected of attempted carjacking Friday morning was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

Both men are from Puyallup.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.