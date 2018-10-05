RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City woman has been convicted of fraudulently obtaining about 1,700 opioid pills.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 37-year-old Daphne Janis obtained 3,500 Tramadol pain pills between March 2016 and April 2017, about half of them fraudulently by not telling health care providers of previous prescriptions she had obtained.

A federal jury recently convicted her of three felonies that each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She’s to be sentenced. Dec. 21.





