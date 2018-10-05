ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in northern New Mexico (all times local):

3 p.m.

A man who died in a shooting that wounded three others in northern New Mexico recently appeared in a commercial for New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement Friday her heart broke upon hearing about the death of Cameron Martinez.

The 18-year-old recently appeared in her campaign commercial entitled “Two Paths” but the ad never shows his face.

Lujan Grisham says Martinez just started a job at Los Alamos National Lab and called him “remarkable young man.”

Martinez, another male and two females were found wounded Thursday night in a car near the Ohkay Casino, just north of Espanola.

Police say the three others found in the car are expected to survive their injuries. No arrests have been made.

1:40 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man who died in a shooting that wounded three others in northern New Mexico as an 18-year-old from the local area.

New Mexico State Police say that the teen who died is Cameron Martinez, of Espanola.

He, another male and two females were found wounded Thursday night in a car near the Ohkay Casino, just north of Espanola.

Police say the three others found in the car are expected to survive their injuries. Their identities and ages have not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

8:05 a.m.

Authorities say four people were found shot, one fatally, in a car on a road near a casino outside Espanola in northern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police says the victims found wounded Thursday night included two males and two females and that one of the males died but the other three victims are expected to survive.

Identities and ages of the victims weren’t released.

The State Police say the car on a state road near a tribal casino outside Espanola, which is 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

No additional information was released.





