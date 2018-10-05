MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A trial is set to begin Jan. 4 in the case of a western Montana man charged with killing and dismembering two people and trying to dissolve their bodies in plastic tubs of acid.

The Missoulian reports attorneys for 26-year-old Augustus Standingrock asked to reschedule his Nov. 7 trial to give them time to analyze DNA evidence the state crime lab was expected finish examining this week.

District Judge James Wheelis granted the request Thursday.

Standingrock and 25-year-old Tiffany Pierce are charged with killing 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles at a Missoula residence in August 2017.

Both have pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and evidence tampering and are jailed with their bail set at $2 million.

Pierce’s trial is set for March 1.

This story has been changed to correct the defendant’s first name to Augustus.

