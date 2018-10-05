WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old Wichita man has been found guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his twin brother and his sister-in-law.

A Sedgwick County jury on Friday deliberated only about 90 minutes before convicting Luis Alvarado-Meraz in the January 2015 deaths of 24-year-old Manuel Alvarado-Meraz and 22-year-old Lucero Rodriquez.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney says in a news release that the victims were found in a south Wichita apartment after relatives called police to check on them.

Manuel was shot 12 times and Lucero was shot eight times.

Police say the three lived together in the same apartment.

Under Kansas law, Alvarado-Meraz is facing life in prison with no chance of parole. He will be sentenced at a later date.





