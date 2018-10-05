WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A former employee of a Massachusetts group home for adolescents has pleaded not guilty to sexually trafficking a teenage girl who lived at the facility.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 27-year-old Ashley Goodrich, of Lynn, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Friday in Worcester.

Authorities say Goodrich targeted and recruited the minor while working at the group home in Saugus. The residence was a home for minors referred from the Department of Children and Families to provide care for adolescents. They say Goodrich posted ads online offering sexual services in exchange for money, and drove the minor to sexual encounters in Boston and Worcester.

Goodrich has been fired and the home has closed.

Goodrich’s attorney declined to comment after the arraignment.

