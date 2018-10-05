OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A 41-year-old woman has been charged with stealing money from the PTA at an Overland Park Elementary School.

The Kansas City Star reports Kelli Angela Ridgway was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday on a charge of felony theft. She was released later after posting bond.

The charges in Johnson County District Court allege that Ridgway stole between $1,500 and $25,000 in November 2016 from the PTA at John Diemer Elementary School.

No attorney for Ridgway is listed in court records. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

