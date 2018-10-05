PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian while driving under the influence faces sentencing later this year.

Officials say 41-year-old Charlene Morales pleaded no contest to charges of DUI and driving to endanger, both resulting in death. WPRI-TV reports Morales faces a sentence of 15 years with no less than five years and no more than 12 years in prison.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office says the state was prepared to prove Morales was under the influence of alcohol and medical tranquilizers when she struck and killed 77-year-old Miguelina Perez.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in March 2016.

Morales is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com





