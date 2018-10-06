KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are looking for a suspect in the shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday outside an apartment complex in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The names of those shot have not been released.

Police say they suspect a 19-year-old woman of shooting the two and were searching for her Saturday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.