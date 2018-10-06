OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say five Oak Park Heights corrections officers were injured by inmates during two separate assaults within 35 minutes, the second of which prompted a temporary lockdown at the maximum-security prison.

All personnel were treated at area hospitals and later released.

The first incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday after officers tried to break up a fight between two inmates. One of the prisoners resisted and hurt two of the officers.

Prison officials say three staff members were hurt about 10:15 a.m. while trying to contain a different offender who was acting out.

The prison went on lockdown for several hours before resuming normal functions.

The attacks come less than two weeks after a violent assault injured two Oak Park Heights officers and led to the death of a third.





