Saturday, October 6, 2018

PULASKI, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the shooting of a man by police in Tennessee.

TBI said in a statement that officers in Pulaski tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly on Friday night.

TBI said the driver refused to stop and drove into the yard of a house. As the driver tried to get back to the road, he hit a parked police car and drove toward an officer.

TBI says a second officer fired shots at the driver, striking him. The vehicle crashed a short distance away. The driver has been hospitalized. His condition and his identity were not immediately known.

No officers were injured.


