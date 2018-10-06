DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Davenport man has been arrested and charged in the June shooting death of another man.

The Quad-City Times reports that 37-year-old Deondra Lamont Thomas appeared in court Saturday morning to face charges of first-degree murder and a weapons county in the June 9 shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts.

Officers sent to check a report of gunshots on the morning of the shooting found Roberts suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Thomas was arrested Friday. He’s being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

His next hearing is set for Oct. 16.

