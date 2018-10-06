By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 6, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville grand jury has indicted a former Tennessee State University student who law enforcement officials say put toilet water in her roommate’s water bottles.

WKRN-TV reports that 21-year-old Tierni Williams was charged in October 2017 after her roommate became sick. The roommate reported to police that she saw on Snapchat that Williams used a Styrofoam cup to pour toilet water in her water bottles.

A grand jury handed down the indictment against Williams on Friday. She was charged with food and drug tampering and aggravated assault - which are both felonies.

Williams‘ attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 31.

