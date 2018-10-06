RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - Rio Ranch police say the man who owned a house where a 6-year-old girl was found dead Aug. 11 has been arrested and accused of criminal sexual contact with a minor who wasn’t the dead girl.

Police disclosed 63-year-olld Winston Scates Sr.’s arrest Friday after announcing the arrest of 21-year-old Leland Hust in the death of Ariana Romeo, who was staying in Scates’ home with her mother.

Hust is charged with child abuse resulting in death and aggravated criminal sexual penetration resulting in the death of a minor.

Police Capt. Ron Vigil said investigators found DNA evidence linking Hust to the death and information leading to Scates’ arrest.

Hust or Scates remained jail Saturday and court records don’t list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.