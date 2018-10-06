RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is charged with driving a lawnmower while drunk.

Local news outlets report that 48-year-old Mark Smith of Radcliff was arrested Thursday for the incident in Vine Grove.

Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly says Smith was mowing a yard when authorities were contacted.

An arrest citation says when police arrived, Smith was atop the riding mower, smelled like alcohol, stumbled after getting off and had a vodka bottle in his pants pocket.

It says his blood alcohol level was triple the legal limit and he failed field sobriety tests.

Smith is charged with driving under the influence of a non-motor vehicle and violating conditions of release after a June arrest on a third DUI charge and other charges.

He’s in a detention center on a $5,000 bond.





