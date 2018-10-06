Fox News host Laura Ingraham teased taking on Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, after the lawmaker said she would vote against confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The conservative commentator took to Twitter on Friday to float the possibility of attempting to unseat the moderate Republican in light of her opposition to President Trump’s pending high court pick.

“I like Alaska…a lot. Maybe it’s time to run for Senate after all. @lisamurkowski has abandoned all principles of due process and fairness. Disgraceful,” Ms. Ingrahamtweeted. “#ConfirmKavanaugh”

“Embarrassing to Alaska and to any who believe in due process and the presumption of innocence,” she said in a later tweet. “#DefeatMurkowski”

A moderate Republican serving Alaska in the Senate since 2002, Ms. Murkowski came out earlier Friday against the president’s controversial pick to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, complicating efforts to secure his nomination.

“I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe he is a good man. But it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time,” Ms. Murkowski said Friday.

“This has truly been the most difficult evaluation of a decision that I’ve ever had to make and I’ve made some interesting ones in my political career,” she said.

Ms. Ingraham has no clear nexus to Alaska, and she resides in Washington, D.C., according to her Twitter profile. She previously served as a speechwriter during the administration of former President Ronald Reagan, and currently hosts a syndicated radio program in addition to her nightly Fox Nows show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

At least one Republican with clear ties to Alaska has posed the possibility of challenging Ms. Murkowski, however. Sarah Palin, the state’s former governor and the late Sen. John McCain’s running-mate in the 2008 presidential race, tweeted Friday, “Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house.”

The Senate is scheduled to hold a final vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation Saturday afternoon.





