FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - A second jury deadlock on a possible death sentence for a prison killing has resulting in another term for a prison inmate already facing two life term even before the latest conviction.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Pinal County Superior Court Judge Joseph Georgini sentenced Zachary Eggers to life Friday as required under state law in a death-penalty case when a second jury is hung on sentencing.

Eggers was convicted of murder in the 2011 killing of 25-year-old Jeremy Pompeneo, who was serving a life sentence after killing his girlfriend in Yavapai County in 2006.

Eggers previously was sentenced to life for killings his parents in Cochise County.

Prosecutor Vince Goddard said Eggers attacked Pompeneo inside their cell, punching him and smashing his head into a wall.





