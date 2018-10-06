WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of another man outside a northeastern Pennsylvania bar.

Jurors in Luzerne County deliberated for four hours Friday before acquitting 31-year-old Stephen Spencer of homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. Spencer was accused of killing 32-year-old Christopher Williams outside the Pittston bar in July 2017 after someone refused to shake hands to settle a dispute over a game of pool.

Defense attorneys said he was defending himself and a friend after racial tensions ran high inside the bar. Spencer, who is black, testified that would-be attackers were coming at him outside.

After being freed following 453 days in jail, Spencer said “I was fighting for my life for 15 months and I finally made it. Justice was served.”





