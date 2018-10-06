JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been charged in the death of his infant son.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 25-year-old Charles Williams Deas III was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 3-month-old Ke’Sean Williams Deas died June 8, a day after being hospitalized. Charles Deas told police his son had fallen off a bed while he was in another room.
An autopsy later determined the child died from homicide due to blunt impact head trauma, bleeding and other injuries.
Deas was being held on $1 million bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
