NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - A man under a protective order after an earlier domestic violence incident has been charged with the murder of his former partner.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher Petteway followed through with a threat to kill 63-year-year-old Robert Parise on Thursday, stabbing him to death inside Parise’s New London home.

The Day of New London reports that victims’ advocates had found Parise to be at high risk after Petteway was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison for domestic violence.

Police say Petteway used a key to get into the home and stabbed Parise multiple times in the legs and torso, telling authorities he was glad Parise died.

Petteway did not comment when he was presented in court on Friday. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is due back in court on Oct. 24.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com





